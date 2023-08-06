Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 7th Aug 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply.

With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

LTC Price Today

Advertisement

DATE LTC USD Today 01 Advertisement $94.87 Advertisement LTC Price Prediction Advertisement As of today, the current price of Litecoin against the US Dollar is $82.60 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $257,206,620 USD. The cryptocurrency has experienced a slight decrease of 0.23% in value over the last 24 hours. In the CoinMarketCap ranking, Litecoin holds the 12th position, with a live market capitalization of $6,072,197,652 USD. There are currently 73,512,620 LTC coins in circulation, out of a total maximum supply of 84,000,000 LTC coins. Please note that these figures are updated in real-time. Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement