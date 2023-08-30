MF 375 Tractor price in Pakistan & specs

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and to keep this backbone strong and resilient, modern and efficient farming equipment is essential. The MF 375 tractor by Millat Tractors is a stalwart in the agricultural machinery landscape of Pakistan.

In this article, we will delve into the key features, specifications, and pricing of the MF 375 tractor, shedding light on why it continues to be a preferred choice for many farmers.

MF 375 tractor price in Pakistan

The MF 375 tractor is available in two variants with different price points. The 2WD model is priced at Rs. 3,345,000, while the 4WD variant comes in at Rs. 4,500,000. These prices reflect the quality and performance that Millat Tractors is known for.

Prominent Features

Advertisement

The MF 375 tractor comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance its efficiency and usability on the farm:

Enhanced Lighting: The tractor features highly effective headlights and elegant indicators, ensuring optimal visibility during all hours, even in low-light conditions.

Braking System: A hydraulically actuated, efficient, oil-immersed multi-disc brake system provides reliable stopping power, contributing to operator safety.

Reduced Vibrations: The inclusion of a mid-mounted balancer reduces engine vibrations, leading to smoother running and increased operator comfort.

Improved Harness Set: With heat shrinkage sleeves and waterproof couplers, the tractor’s electrical system is well protected from the elements.

Robust Rear Axle: The robust straddle rear axle with an epicyclical reduction unit ensures the tractor’s stability and durability in demanding agricultural conditions.

Advertisement

Efficient Engine: The MF 375 is powered by a highly efficient, low-noise engine, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of agricultural tasks.

Aerodynamic Design: The tractor sports a new aerodynamic look with a stylish wrapper and gill, adding a touch of modernity to its appearance.

Cooling System: An oil cooler has been added for effective cooling, preventing overheating during long hours of operation.

Front Axle: The tractor features a heavy-duty front axle and support, enhancing its overall strength and stability.

Operator Comfort: The new spring suspension deluxe seat, along with hydrostatic power steering and a smart steering wheel, reduces operator fatigue and makes long working hours more manageable.

Also Read Go Green with Honda: Honda Set to Launch Hybrid Cars in Pakistan HACL predicts sales rise in MY2024, hopeful about no import restrictions. Car...

Advertisement

MF 375 Tractor Specifications

The MF 375 tractor boasts impressive specifications that cater to the diverse needs of farmers:

Performance: With 75 horsepower at 2,200 RPM and 290 Nm of torque at 1,400 RPM, this tractor delivers power and efficiency.

Engine: It features a 4-cylinder diesel engine with a capacity of 4.1 liters and natural aspiration. The compression ratio stands at 15.3:1.

PTO (Power Take Off): The tractor’s live PTO operates at 540 RPM and has a shaft diameter of 35 mm.

Hydraulics: The hydraulic system offers functions such as draft control, position control, response control, and constant pumping. It has a pump type of reciprocating Ferguson pump with an oil flow of 16.7 L/min and a pressure of 21.2 MPa at normal operating temperature. The lift capacity with lower horizontal links is an impressive 2,145 kg.

Advertisement

Dimensions: With a wheelbase of 2,170 mm, an overall length of 3,670 mm, and a width of 1,970 mm, this tractor strikes a balance between manoeuvrability and stability. The ground clearance of 501 mm ensures it can handle rough terrain.

Electrics: The tractor operates on a 12V, negative earth electrical system with a 118 Ah battery, a 2.8 kW starter motor, and a 45 Amp alternator.

Clutch: It features a dual-clutch with a diameter of 305×254 mm and cerametallic lining material.

Transmission: The transmission is a sliding spur type with 8 forward and 2 reverse gears, ensuring flexibility in different farming operations.

Steering: The hydrostatic type of steering ensures precise control and manoeuvrability.

Front Axle: It boasts a heavy-duty box section, adjustable for various applications.

Advertisement

Rear Axle and Brakes: The straddle axle design, coupled with an epicyclic reduction unit, enhances stability. The oil-immersed, multi-disc brakes with hydraulic actuation provide reliable stopping power, backed by a hand lever-operated parking brake.

Instrumentation: A range of gauges, including a tachometer, hour meter, and indicators for fuel level, battery condition, and water temperature, keep the operator informed. Warning lights cover essential aspects like direction indicators and engine oil pressure.

Tyres: Equipped with sturdy front (7.50-16) and rear (16.9/14-30) tires for superior traction and performance.