Mira X Car Price in Pakistan 2023 & Features – August 2023

The Daihatsu Mira X is a remarkable compact car that has gained popularity for its efficient performance, modern design, and compact size, making it an ideal choice for urban driving and navigating through tight spaces. As a part of the Daihatsu Mira series, the Mira X represents the brand’s commitment to producing vehicles that are not only economical but also practical and stylish.

One of the standout features of the Daihatsu Mira X is its fuel efficiency. Equipped with advanced engineering and efficient engine options, the Mira X boasts impressive mileage, making it an economical option for daily commuting. The compact dimensions of the car contribute to its agility and ease of maneuvering, allowing drivers to effortlessly navigate through congested city streets and narrow parking spaces.

The exterior design of the Daihatsu Mira X is characterized by its modern and sleek aesthetics. With clean lines and contemporary styling elements, the car exudes a sense of sophistication that appeals to a wide range of drivers. The interior of the Mira X offers a comfortable and practical cabin space, enhanced by well-thought-out features and technologies that ensure a pleasant driving experience. Despite its compact size, the Mira X maximizes interior space, providing ample room for passengers and cargo.

Mira X Car Price in Pakistan 2023

Mira Car Price in Pakistan 2023 Starting price is around 10,900,00.

Mira X Car Specs:

Price PKR 10.9 – 18.5 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1500 mm Ground Clearance 129 – 158 mm Displacement 658 – 659 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 48 – 58 hp Torque 57 – 65 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 650 – 770 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 20 – 35 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 28 – 36 L Seating Capacity 4 – 5 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

