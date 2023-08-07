Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mira X Car Price in Pakistan 2023 & Features – August 2023

Mira X Car Price in Pakistan 2023 & Features – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Mira X Car Price in Pakistan 2023 & Features – August 2023
Advertisement

The Daihatsu Mira X is a remarkable compact car that has gained popularity for its efficient performance, modern design, and compact size, making it an ideal choice for urban driving and navigating through tight spaces. As a part of the Daihatsu Mira series, the Mira X represents the brand’s commitment to producing vehicles that are not only economical but also practical and stylish.

One of the standout features of the Daihatsu Mira X is its fuel efficiency. Equipped with advanced engineering and efficient engine options, the Mira X boasts impressive mileage, making it an economical option for daily commuting. The compact dimensions of the car contribute to its agility and ease of maneuvering, allowing drivers to effortlessly navigate through congested city streets and narrow parking spaces.

The exterior design of the Daihatsu Mira X is characterized by its modern and sleek aesthetics. With clean lines and contemporary styling elements, the car exudes a sense of sophistication that appeals to a wide range of drivers. The interior of the Mira X offers a comfortable and practical cabin space, enhanced by well-thought-out features and technologies that ensure a pleasant driving experience. Despite its compact size, the Mira X maximizes interior space, providing ample room for passengers and cargo.

Mira X Car Price in Pakistan 2023

Mira Car Price in Pakistan 2023 Starting price is around 10,900,00.

Advertisement

Mira X Car Specs:

PricePKR 10.9 – 18.5 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1500 mm
Ground Clearance129 – 158 mm
Displacement658 – 659 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power48 – 58 hp
Torque57 – 65 Nm
Boot Space0 L
Kerb Weight650 – 770 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage20 – 35 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity28 – 36 L
Seating Capacity4 – 5 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

Also Read

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan August 2023
Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan August 2023

Pakistan has a deep connection with the iconic Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story