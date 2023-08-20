New Electric Bike and Three-Wheeler Makers Coming to Pakistan

A joint-venture (JV) between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises will produce electric two- and three-wheelers in Pakistan. The agreement should improve the local market, reduce carbon emissions, and promote eco-friendly transportation.

In April, a partnership was formed between Chinese electric car manufacturer Benling Group, Chinese battery producer Dongjin Group, and Pakistani auto company Crown Group. This collaboration aims to introduce electric mobility solutions to Pakistan, where the transportation system heavily relies on two- and three-wheeled vehicles for public travel.

The electric vehicles (EVs) that will be developed as a result of this partnership are designed to address the increasing demand for eco-friendly and efficient transportation in densely populated urban areas characterized by heavy traffic and air pollution.

In a conversation with China Economic Net, Hu Ge, the General Manager of Dongjin Pakistan, mentioned that the initial batch of materials, batteries, and equipment required for the production of electric two- and three-wheelers is set to arrive in Pakistan next week, following the completion of customs procedures.

The joint venture partners have a shared goal of ensuring that their EVs meet global quality standards. This will be achieved through the production facility located in an industrial zone near Karachi.

