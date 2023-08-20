Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Electric Bike and Three-Wheeler Makers Coming to Pakistan

New Electric Bike and Three-Wheeler Makers Coming to Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
New Electric Bike and Three-Wheeler Makers Coming to Pakistan
Advertisement

A joint-venture (JV) between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises will produce electric two- and three-wheelers in Pakistan. The agreement should improve the local market, reduce carbon emissions, and promote eco-friendly transportation.

In April, a partnership was formed between Chinese electric car manufacturer Benling Group, Chinese battery producer Dongjin Group, and Pakistani auto company Crown Group. This collaboration aims to introduce electric mobility solutions to Pakistan, where the transportation system heavily relies on two- and three-wheeled vehicles for public travel.

The electric vehicles (EVs) that will be developed as a result of this partnership are designed to address the increasing demand for eco-friendly and efficient transportation in densely populated urban areas characterized by heavy traffic and air pollution.

In a conversation with China Economic Net, Hu Ge, the General Manager of Dongjin Pakistan, mentioned that the initial batch of materials, batteries, and equipment required for the production of electric two- and three-wheelers is set to arrive in Pakistan next week, following the completion of customs procedures.

The joint venture partners have a shared goal of ensuring that their EVs meet global quality standards. This will be achieved through the production facility located in an industrial zone near Karachi.

Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk praises crypto republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Elon Musk praises crypto republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk, the chairman and chief technology officer of X (formerly Twitter),...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story