Pakistan produced 1.19 Million mobile phones in June

Local manufacturing of mobile phones in Pakistan has increased significantly in the first half of 2023.

In June 2023, local manufacturing of mobile phones reached a record high of 1.19 million units.

Commercial imports of mobile phones in Pakistan have declined significantly in recent years.

Advertisement

In the first half of 2023 (January–June), local manufacturing plants in Pakistan produced around 6.07 million mobile handsets, while commercially imported ones were only 0.53 million.

In June 2023, local manufacturing plants in Pakistan produced approximately 1.19 million mobile handsets, while commercially imported ones were only 0.12 million.

Out of the total 6.07 million mobile phone handsets produced locally in Pakistan, 4.77 million were 2G devices, and 1.3 million were smartphones. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), smartphones account for 56% of mobile devices, while 2G devices make up the remaining 44% of the country’s network.

During the fiscal year 2022–23 (FY23), Pakistan imported mobile phones amounting to $570.071 million, reflecting a significant decline of 71.19% compared to the previous fiscal year 2021–22, when imports stood at $1.978 billion.

In June 2023, Pakistan experienced a 24.03% monthly increase in mobile phone imports, reaching $53.583 million. This figure is higher compared to the $43.201 million of mobile phone imports recorded in May 2023, as per data provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Mobile phone imports in June 2023 witnessed a significant 66.30% year-on-year (YoY) growth, amounting to $32.220 million, as compared to the figures of $32.220 million in June 2022.

Advertisement

Telecom imports in Pakistan totaled $956.921 million during the fiscal year 2022–23 (FY23), marking a significant negative growth of 64.45% compared to the $2.684 billion recorded in the same period of 2021–22.

Compared to June 2022, overall telecom imports in June 2023 grew by 11.18%, reaching $96.481 million compared to $86.777 million. Additionally, on a month-on-month basis, telecom imports increased by 19.07% in June 2023 compared to $81.028 million in May 2023. Furthermore, imports of other apparatus amounted to $386.850 million in the July-June FY23 period, marking a negative growth of 45.16% compared to $705.353 million in the same period of the previous year.

Also Read Honda’s CD-70 price surpasses Rs. 155,000 with new hike Atlas Honda has increased the prices of its motorcycles by Rs. 3,000...

In June 2023, imports of other apparatus amounted to $42.898 million, showing a 21.37% decrease compared to June 2022, when they were $54.557 million. On a month-on-month basis, it experienced 13.41% growth compared to May 2023, when it was $37.827 million.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”