Pakistan stops importing Russian oil

Imports of Russian crude have halted due to excessive furnace oil in the refining process, says the National Daily.

The report highlights the drawbacks of Russian crude: more furnace oil, less kerosene, and jet fuel.

Russian oil’s viability depends on stable prices amid a global oil increase, yet this prospect appears unlikely.

The import of Russian crude, once considered inexpensive, has been halted due to the refining process yielding more furnace oil than petrol, as reported by the National Daily.

According to sources, the report mentioned that Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has declined to process additional Russian crude due to significantly lower petrol production compared to Arabian crude.

The report also stated that despite the initial perception of Russian crude being cost-effective, its import offers limited advantages due to the higher production of furnace oil. Moreover, the quantity of kerosene and jet fuel produced from Russian crude is even less, further reducing its benefits.

In late June, Pakistan received its second shipment of 55,000 tons of Russian crude oil. Prior to that, on June 12, a vessel carrying 45,000 tons of Russian crude oil arrived at Karachi port, marking Pakistan’s initial delivery of Russian crude.

Importing Russian oil was presented as a transformative move to lower petroleum prices in Pakistan. Nonetheless, the limited production of petrol from Russian crude has negated the expected benefits.

The report mentioned that Russian oil might become viable if its prices stay consistent while global oil prices increase. However, such a situation appears improbable.

