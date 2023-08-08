Pakistan to introduce digital prize bonds

According to recent reports from the media, there are plans to introduce electronic bonds in the denominations of Rs500, Rs5,000, and Rs10,000 at a later time.

For the different bond values, the highest prize amounts will be Rs2 million, Rs20 million, and Rs40 million respectively.

To facilitate this, the Central Directorate of National Savings will be responsible for issuing these digital bonds. These bonds can be accessed through the Digital Prize Bond Gateway, an online platform that can be reached through a mobile application or other approved digital financial channels.

If you buy these bonds one month before the draw date, you will have a chance to win prizes in the upcoming draw for the specific denominations.

The Central Directorate of National Savings will reveal the schedule for the draws at the start of each calendar year. The results of these draws will be made public in the official Gazette.