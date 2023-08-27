Pakistani Bike Brand to introduce 200cc Sports Bike

Pakistani company called Super Star Motorcycles is getting ready to revealed a new sports bike that’s designed like a street fighter. They’re calling it the “Super Sports 200.”

Moreover, bike is meant for people who are just starting to get into motorcycles, kind of like the Hi-Speed Freedom 200 sports bike that’s available in Pakistan.

Even though they haven’t revealed all the specifics yet, we can gather some insights from the image they’ve displayed. The Super Sports 200 boasts a 200cc engine that’s cooled using liquid. It’s also equipped with front and rear shock absorbers to ensure a smoother riding experience.

An intriguing feature of this bike is its unique alloy wheels adorned with numerous spokes. These wheels come with wide tires both at the front and rear, and they’re complemented by highly effective braking mechanisms.

The bike has an appealing and sporty appearance. Its fuel tank is generously sized, reminiscent of those seen on sports bikes, and the seat carries a sporty look as well. The rear part of the bike is slightly elevated, adding a rugged touch to its aesthetics.

What really catches the eye is the circular LED headlight positioned at the front of the bike. Similar to larger “heavy bikes,” the Super Sports 200 is designed to stand upright on its own using just a single stand.