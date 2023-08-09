Pakistan’s First EV Maker to introduce a Small Electric SUV in 2025

According to a recent report in Automark Magazine, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, the Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), paid a visit to a local Research and Development (R&D) facility of an automaker.

During their meeting, the company provided an update on their progress in the field of car manufacturing. They also shared details about their ongoing work on a fully electric small SUV. Notably, the company plans to design and produce this SUV within Pakistan. The targeted launch date for this electric SUV in Pakistan is set for 2025.

Furthermore, the company also introduced the Nur-E 75 electric hatchback prototype in Pakistan on August 14, 2022. The development of this prototype was overseen by the DICE Foundation, an organization led by Pakistanis based in the United States. The intention behind this electric vehicle was to make a mark in the affordable car market segment.