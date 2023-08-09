Pakistan’s First EV Maker to introduce a Small Electric SUV in 2025

Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan
Car manufacturers in Pakistan are facing significant challenges due to inflation and...
Pakistan’s first “indigenous” electric car maker — plans to introduce a fully-electric compact SUV in the country in 2025.
According to a recent report in Automark Magazine, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, the Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), paid a visit to a local Research and Development (R&D) facility of an automaker.
During their meeting, the company provided an update on their progress in the field of car manufacturing. They also shared details about their ongoing work on a fully electric small SUV. Notably, the company plans to design and produce this SUV within Pakistan. The targeted launch date for this electric SUV in Pakistan is set for 2025.
Furthermore, the company also introduced the Nur-E 75 electric hatchback prototype in Pakistan on August 14, 2022. The development of this prototype was overseen by the DICE Foundation, an organization led by Pakistanis based in the United States. The intention behind this electric vehicle was to make a mark in the affordable car market segment.
Nur-E boasts a solitary electric motor, generating 107 horsepower and 200Nm of torque, enabling it to reach a maximum speed of 127 Km/hr. Its power is derived from a 35 KWh battery, which the manufacturer asserts can deliver a commendable range of 200 kilometers. Regular charging demands 7-8 hours, whereas opting for the fast charging option reduces this time to 2 hours.
Last year, the head of the DICE Foundation shared with the public that the commencement of Nur-E 75’s mass production is anticipated around the fourth quarter of 2024. It’s uplifting to note that roughly 60% of its components will be sourced locally, aligning with efforts to bolster the region’s industry. However, considering Pakistan’s economic trajectory, it’s expected that the car’s prices during that period will ascend even further.
