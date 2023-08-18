Advertisement
Pakistan’s First Toyota Prius 2024 Costs More Than Fortuner

Social Media photos of Pakistan’s first 2024 Toyota Prius have created a buzz among the netizens. Although, more than the photos, the price of the new Prius has left car enthusiasts dumbfounded.

As per an Instagram user, a dealership in Karachi has brought in a new car model, the Prius, which carries a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 20 million (2 crores), leaving many astonished. To put this in context, a Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4, priced a bit above Rs. 19 million, serves as a comparison.

The latest Prius showcases significant improvements both in appearance and performance compared to its previous version. Its design seems to draw inspiration from contemporary sports cars, featuring a sleek front, a gently slanting roofline, and large wheels.

Under the hood, the new Prius boasts Toyota’s first-ever 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System, combining a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine with lithium-ion batteries to generate 221 horsepower (hp). The manufacturer asserts that this setup enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 6.7 seconds.

The 2024 Prius is also generously equipped with various features, including Toyota SafetySense and other intelligent functionalities. Despite these additions, its price ranges from Rs. 7.8 million to Rs. 10.2 million in the global market.

Hence, the substantial price difference of nearly Rs. 10 million has sparked considerable attention and skepticism in Pakistan.

