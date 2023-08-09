PSX crosses the 48,000 mark, securing it with 900+ points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged past 48,000 points on Wednesday.

The KSE 100 index initially fell by 167.45 points but later rebounded, reaching a peak of 48,334.54.

The total number of shares traded on the Pakistan Stock Exchange decreased by 6.3% from the previous session.

Traders are optimistic about market improvement after the coalition government's imminent departure from power in a few days.

However, it later gained traction and surged to a high of 48,334.54, marking an increase of 904.71 points.

The index concluded with a 797.77-point rise at 48,227.60. The KMI 30 index saw a strong increase of 1,786.10 points, reaching 81,354.19. Additionally, the KSE All Share Index grew by 400.61 points, closing at 31,953.32.

The total market volume decreased from 335.21 million shares in the previous session to 311.31 million shares. Leading in market volumes were Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC +7.50 percent), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL +7.50 percent), and JS Bank Limited (JSBL -0.73 percent). These stocks saw the highest trading activity, with 37.74 million, 22.76 million, and 21.56 million shares exchanged, respectively.

As per capital stake, sectors contributing to the rise of the KSE 100 index were banking (175.53 points), oil and gas exploration (169.02 points), and power generation and distribution (131.95 points). Notable companies driving the index higher were Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC 118.45 points), The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC 115.60 points), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL 87.38 points).

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME OGDC 105.19 105.19 96.0 6.5 37,776,498 PPL 74.95 74.95 69.03 4.12 22,796,703 JSBL 5.45 5.6 5.13 -0.14 21,564,500 CNERGY 3.62 3.63 3.4 0.13 20,157,425 MLCF 32.2 32.2 30.51 1.12 13,267,888 TELE 7.99 8.23 7.75 0.17 12,434,248 PRL 17.2 17.21 16.59 0.31 12,409,710

The power generation and distribution sector saw a 5.39 percent increase in its overall market value. Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC) rose by 5.73 percent, K-Electric Limited (KEL) by 2.86 percent, Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) by 4.30 percent, and Pakgen Power Limited (PKGP) by 7.50 percent, all closing in positive territory.

