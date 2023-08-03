Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 4th Aug 2023

As of today, the current price of Quant is $103.50 USD, and its 24-hour trading volume is $16,274,769 USD. We provide real-time updates on the QNT to USD exchange rate. Over the past 24 hours, Quant has experienced a decrease of 0.87%. Its CoinMarketCap ranking is #41, with a live market capitalization of $1,249,519,786 USD. The circulating supply of Quant coins is 12,072,738, out of a maximum supply of 14,881,364 QNT coins.