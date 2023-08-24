A list of dates indicating their availability and non-availability for the upcoming trial set for the second quarter of the following year, as part of the continuing legal battle, has purportedly been submitted by Ripple Labs and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bill Morgan, a well-known XRP lawyer, expressed his predictions on X today, saying that based on the provided dates, it is doubtful that the trial would take place before April 19, 2024.

Judge Analisa Torres revealed the court’s choice to schedule the trial for the second quarter of 2024 after deciding that XRP was not a security.

She added that until the trial, the SEC-Ripple summary decision would be in force. Furthermore, Judge Torres set a deadline for both parties to submit their blackout dates for the trial.

In a Twitter thread posted by defence lawyer James K Filan, it was revealed that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen responded to Judge Torres’ request for updated trial date availability. They informed her that the period from April 1 to April 14 would be inconvenient for them.

Advertisement

Attorney Michael K. Kellog wrote the following to Judge Torres in a formal letter: “On behalf of Defendants Ripple Labs, Inc., I submit this letter pursuant to the Court’s Order directing that parties to notify the Court of dates they are unavailable for trial in the second quarter of 2024. Defendants Ripple has no blackout dates and is available for trial throughout the second quarter of 2024.”

Likewise, the SEC has responded to the court’s inquiry, informing them that they are accessible for trial during April, May, and June.

However, they have excluded specific dates, such as April 15–19, May 1–7, and May 27–31, from their schedule. Journalist Eleanor Terret shared the SEC’s letter on her official Twitter account, displaying the dates when they are available.

After numerous noteworthy developments in the cryptocurrency realm, including the SEC’s legal actions against various exchanges and tokens, Judge Torres’ ruling provided a glimmer of optimism for investors.

Also Read Shareholders sue Grayscale for excessive fees and restrictive redemption policies GrayscaleLitigation.com, a portal meant to connect shareholders of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust...