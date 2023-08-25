Advertisement
Rolls Royce Announces the La Rose Noire Droptail Worth Rs. 900 Crores
Rolls-Royce, the celebrated British automaker, has revealed the ‘La Rose Noire Droptail,’ a vehicle that has earned the distinction of being the world’s most expensive car.

This unique car is inspired by luxurious high-speed boats from the 1930s and has two doors and seats. Only four of these special ‘La Rose Noire Droptail’ cars will be made. They haven’t revealed the exact price, but experts think it could be more than $30 million, which is around 9 billion Pakistani rupees.

Each of these cars will be customized according to what the buyers want. It took five years to make each car, and they have a really powerful engine that can make 593 horsepower.

The car looks amazing with its red and black colors, and inside, it’s designed to look like rose petals. The people who bought the first ones are a secret, but some say it’s a super rich couple.

They showed off the car during the Monterey Car Week in California and made sure to say that every car was made just for its buyer.

