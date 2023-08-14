Rs 100 Prize bond list 2023 announced, Check Result list


PESHAWAR – Draw # 95 of 1500 Prize bond list held today in Peshawar on 15 August 2023.

State bank do the balloting for the 100 Rs. Prize bonds. The prize list for the Rs. 100 Prize Bond Draw 43, which took place on August 15, 2023, in Karachi, consists of various rewards. The prizes include one top prize worth Rs. 700,000/-, three prizes each valued at Rs. 200,000/-, and a total of 1199 prizes, each worth Rs. 1,000/-. If you’d like to see the complete list of winners for this draw, you can find it on the official website.

Rs 100 Prize bond list 2023

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 100Karachi15-08-2023700,000 PKR200,000 PKR1,000 PKR

1st Prize Winner No

It will be updated here.

2nd Prize Winner list

It will be updated here.

Full list

Complete list of Rs100 prize bond updated here soon.

