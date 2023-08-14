Rs 100 Prize bond list 2023 announced, Check Result list

PESHAWAR – Draw # 95 of 1500 Prize bond list held today in Peshawar on 15 August 2023.

State bank do the balloting for the 100 Rs. Prize bonds. The prize list for the Rs. 100 Prize Bond Draw 43, which took place on August 15, 2023, in Karachi, consists of various rewards. The prizes include one top prize worth Rs. 700,000/-, three prizes each valued at Rs. 200,000/-, and a total of 1199 prizes, each worth Rs. 1,000/-. If you’d like to see the complete list of winners for this draw, you can find it on the official website.

Rs 100 Prize bond list 2023

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 100 Karachi 15-08-2023 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR 1st Prize Winner No It will be updated here. 2nd Prize Winner list Advertisement It will be updated here. Full list Complete list of Rs100 prize bond updated here soon. Also Read