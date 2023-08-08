Advertisement
date 2023-08-08
Rs 1500 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023

Articles
Rs 1500 Prize bond draw date and Venue – August 2023
Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 95 of Rs. 1500 prize bond draw will be announced in Peshawar city on 15th Aug 2023.

State bank do the balloting for the 1500 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 1500 Rs. prize bond of value 3,000,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 1500 prize bond of amount Rs. 1,000,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 1500 prize bond is given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 18,500/- each.

Rs. 1500 Prize bond draw date and Venue

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 1500Peshawar15-08-20233,000,000 PKR1,000,000 PKR18,500 PKR

The list of Rs 1500 Prize bond draw will be announced on 15th August 2023.

