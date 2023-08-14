SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 15 August 2023

Advertisement
SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 78.5 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 79.25 Updated on 15 August 2023.
Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate
SAR to PKR (Riyal Rate in Pakistan)
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|78.5
|79.25
SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|295
|298
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|British Pound
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
