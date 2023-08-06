SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 7 August 2023

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.5 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 78.3. Updated on, 7 August 2023.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 77.5 78.3 SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 290 293 Euro EUR 318.3 321.5 British Pound GBP 370 373 UAE Dirham AED 81 81.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09 Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225 Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5 Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95 Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 78.9 79.6 Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85 Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48 Chinese Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16 Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56 New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69 Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5 Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23 Swedish Krona SEK 26.75 27.05 Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62 Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58 Advertisement

