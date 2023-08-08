Advertisement
Edition: English
SBP announces Banks to remain closed on August 14
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will not be open for serving the public on Monday, 14 August. This day will be recognized as a ‘Public Holiday’.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Monday, August 14, 2023, on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank announced in a press release on Tuesday.

To align with the State Bank of Pakistan’s holiday, banks and offices throughout the nation will also be closed on Monday.

