SECP warns public about fraudulent investment schemes

Two companies are promoting fraudulent investment schemes.

These companies are guaranteeing unrealistic monthly returns through social media and digital platforms.

The companies are leveraging their SECP registration to gain public trust.

The SECP cautions the public about unrealistic promises of profits and incentives in fraudulent schemes, emphasizing that company registration doesn’t permit soliciting deposits or offering investment plans.

The companies “M/s Anees Ahmed Enterprises (SMC-Private) Limited and AA Enterprises & Investments” have been noticed promoting deceptive deposit and investment plans, guaranteeing unrealistic monthly returns through social media and digital platforms.

The mentioned company is leveraging its SECP registration to gain public trust. It’s crucial to understand that a company’s “Certificate of Incorporation” from SECP solely confirms its registration, not its authorization to gather deposits or introduce investment schemes.

SECP strongly advises the public against depositing or investing funds with M/s Anees Ahmed Enterprises (SMC-Private) Limited, AA Enterprises & Investments, and AA Enterprises in any form, as these entities are not authorized to accept deposits or investments.

SECP has taken action against Mr. Anees Ahmed and his entities, involving shutting down their operations, disqualifying Mr. Anees Ahmed, applying fines, and involving relevant investigative authorities.

