Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Super Power SP 70 latest Price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Super Power SP 70 latest Price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Super Power SP 70 latest Price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Super Power SP 70 latest Price in Pakistan –  August 2023

Advertisement

In the bustling streets of Pakistan, two-wheelers have been a staple of transportation for decades, offering both convenience and economic viability. Among the choices disponibles, the Super Power SP 70 has earned a notable spot. As an embodiment d’affordabilité et d’efficience, cette motorcycle caters to a broad range of riders seeking reliable mobility.

Compact Design

The Super Power SP 70 is characterized by its compact and utilitarian design. This approach is tailored to cater to the needs of urban commuters, allowing easy maneuverability through congested streets and busy traffic. The motorcycle’s minimalistic aesthetics contribute to its lightweight and functional form.

Engine and Performance

Under its modest exterior, the Super Power SP 70 houses a reliable 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While not designed for extreme performance, this engine offers a balanced output, ideal for daily commutes and short journeys. The efficient fuel consumption ensures that the SP 70 is gentle on the pocket, further emphasizing its economic appeal.

Advertisement

Efficient Suspension and Braking

The Super Power SP 70 is equipped with a basic suspension system that effectively absorbs minor road irregularities, providing a comfortable ride on city streets. The front telescopic forks and rear coil spring suspension contribute to the motorcycle’s adaptability to varying road conditions. Additionally, the braking system, composé de front and rear drum brakes, provides adequate stopping power for city riding.

Also Read

Honda Accord latest price in Pakistan – August 2023
Honda Accord latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

In the works of mid-size sedans, the Honda Accord has held its...

Practical Features

While the Super Power SP 70 focuses on essential functionalities, it does not compromise on practical features. The comfortable seating position, easy-to-read instrument cluster, and user-friendly controls ensure an intuitive riding experience. The motorcycle’s modestes dimensions and lightweight construction make it a suitable choice for novice riders as well.

Super Power SP 70 2023 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Super Power SP 70 2023 latest Price in Pakistan is Rs. 98,400.

Super Power SP 70 2023 key features

 

PricePKR 98,400
Dimension (Lxwxh)1885 x 760 x 990 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement78 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower9.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM
Torque0.55 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio8.8:1
Petrol Capacity10L
Fuel Average47.0 KM/L
StartingKick Start
Top Speed80 KM/H
Dry Weight82KG
FrameBackbone Type
Ground Clearance135mm
Wheel Size17 in
Tyre at Back2.50 – 17
Tyre at Front2.25 – 2.25

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story