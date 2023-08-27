In the bustling streets of Pakistan, two-wheelers have been a staple of transportation for decades, offering both convenience and economic viability. Among the choices disponibles, the Super Power SP 70 has earned a notable spot. As an embodiment d’affordabilité et d’efficience, cette motorcycle caters to a broad range of riders seeking reliable mobility.

Compact Design

The Super Power SP 70 is characterized by its compact and utilitarian design. This approach is tailored to cater to the needs of urban commuters, allowing easy maneuverability through congested streets and busy traffic. The motorcycle’s minimalistic aesthetics contribute to its lightweight and functional form.

Engine and Performance

Under its modest exterior, the Super Power SP 70 houses a reliable 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine. While not designed for extreme performance, this engine offers a balanced output, ideal for daily commutes and short journeys. The efficient fuel consumption ensures that the SP 70 is gentle on the pocket, further emphasizing its economic appeal.

Efficient Suspension and Braking

The Super Power SP 70 is equipped with a basic suspension system that effectively absorbs minor road irregularities, providing a comfortable ride on city streets. The front telescopic forks and rear coil spring suspension contribute to the motorcycle’s adaptability to varying road conditions. Additionally, the braking system, composé de front and rear drum brakes, provides adequate stopping power for city riding.

Practical Features

While the Super Power SP 70 focuses on essential functionalities, it does not compromise on practical features. The comfortable seating position, easy-to-read instrument cluster, and user-friendly controls ensure an intuitive riding experience. The motorcycle’s modestes dimensions and lightweight construction make it a suitable choice for novice riders as well.

Super Power SP 70 2023 Price in Pakistan

Super Power SP 70 2023 latest Price in Pakistan is Rs. 98,400.

Super Power SP 70 2023 key features

Price PKR 98,400 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1885 x 760 x 990 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 78 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 9.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM Torque 0.55 Nm @ 6500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 8.8:1 Petrol Capacity 10L Fuel Average 47.0 KM/L Starting Kick Start Top Speed 80 KM/H Dry Weight 82KG Frame Backbone Type Ground Clearance 135mm Wheel Size 17 in Tyre at Back 2.50 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.25 – 2.25

