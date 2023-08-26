Super Star launches new 200cc roadster bike in Pakistan

Super Star, a prominent player in the world of two- and three-wheel vehicles, has introduced a new contender in the 200cc motorcycle category. This addition, a 200cc roadster bike, is making waves in a market where such options are somewhat scarce.

What sets this bike apart? Firstly, its price is turning heads. But it’s not just about affordability; this motorcycle boasts impressive specs and features that make it a strong competitor to local rivals like the Suzuki GR 150 and Honda CB 150F.

In terms of design, the Super Star 200cc is built for comfortable and versatile road riding, with a classic roadster look and an upright riding position suitable for both short commutes and long journeys.

Super Star 200cc specifications and features

But it’s under the hood where this bike truly shines. Equipped with a 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, air-cooled engine and 5 gears, it delivers robust performance.

The 200cc engine generates 21 horsepower and 16 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 120–130 km/h.

Moreover, the Super Star 200cc comes loaded with modern features, including a digital meter, speedometer, fuel gauge, self-start, LED lights, and tubeless tires.

Its 13-litre fuel tank provides a decent range, with fuel economy figures ranging from 20–25 km/l in urban settings to 30-35 km/l on the highway.

Super Star 200cc price in Pakistan

The Super Star 200cc comes with an attractive price tag of Rs. 575,000. For those looking to make an initial booking, an upfront payment of Rs. 275,000 is required, with the remaining Rs. 300,000 due upon bike delivery. Currently, the waiting period is around 2 months.

Comparatively, competitors like the Honda CB 150F and Suzuki GR 150 are priced at Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 521,000, respectively.

While the Super Star 200cc presents itself as a compelling option in this price range, it’s important to consider that it’s a Chinese bike.

This might impact the availability of parts and after-sales services, which are often more accessible for competitors like Honda and Suzuki. Make sure to weigh the pros and cons before making your decision.