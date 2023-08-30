Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

Articles
In a market where compact cars dominate the urban landscape, the Suzuki Alto has established itself as a reliable and budget-friendly option. As August ushers in new possibilities, the spotlight is on the latest price updates and key specifications of the Suzuki Alto in Pakistan. Enthusiasts and economical drivers alike are eager to uncover the details of this popular compact marvel.

Key Specifications:

Beyond the price adjustments, it’s the key specifications of the Suzuki Alto that have made it a preferred choice for urban commuters, students, and those seeking a pocket-friendly vehicle without compromising on functionality:

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Alto’s lightweight design and fuel-efficient engine make it an economical choice for city driving. Its engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, providing a cost-effective solution for daily commutes.

Compact Design

The Suzuki Alto’s compact dimensions make it easy to navigate through tight city streets and find parking in congested areas, offering convenience to drivers navigating urban environments.

Interior Comfort and Features

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a surprisingly spacious cabin with comfortable seating for passengers. Features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system contribute to an enjoyable driving experience.

Safety Considerations

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with safety features including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt reminders, ensuring a basic level of safety for both the driver and passengers.

Simplified Driving Experience

The Suzuki Alto VX and VXL AGS variants come with the convenience of an automated manual transmission (AGS), making driving in stop-and-go traffic less strenuous.

Style and affordability

The Suzuki Alto’s modern design and range of vibrant color options add to its visual appeal. Its affordability makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a reliable daily driver.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price23.9 – 37.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

