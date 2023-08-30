Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

In a market where compact cars dominate the urban landscape, the Suzuki Alto has established itself as a reliable and budget-friendly option. As August ushers in new possibilities, the spotlight is on the latest price updates and key specifications of the Suzuki Alto in Pakistan. Enthusiasts and economical drivers alike are eager to uncover the details of this popular compact marvel.

Key Specifications:

Beyond the price adjustments, it’s the key specifications of the Suzuki Alto that have made it a preferred choice for urban commuters, students, and those seeking a pocket-friendly vehicle without compromising on functionality:

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Alto’s lightweight design and fuel-efficient engine make it an economical choice for city driving. Its engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, providing a cost-effective solution for daily commutes.

Compact Design

The Suzuki Alto’s compact dimensions make it easy to navigate through tight city streets and find parking in congested areas, offering convenience to drivers navigating urban environments.

Interior Comfort and Features

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a surprisingly spacious cabin with comfortable seating for passengers. Features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system contribute to an enjoyable driving experience.

Safety Considerations

The Suzuki Alto is equipped with safety features including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt reminders, ensuring a basic level of safety for both the driver and passengers.

Simplified Driving Experience

The Suzuki Alto VX and VXL AGS variants come with the convenience of an automated manual transmission (AGS), making driving in stop-and-go traffic less strenuous.

Style and affordability

The Suzuki Alto’s modern design and range of vibrant color options add to its visual appeal. Its affordability makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a reliable daily driver.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Suzuki Alto VX Advertisement PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price 23.9 – 37.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

