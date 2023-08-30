Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023
In a market where compact cars dominate the urban landscape, the Suzuki Alto has established itself as a reliable and budget-friendly option. As August ushers in new possibilities, the spotlight is on the latest price updates and key specifications of the Suzuki Alto in Pakistan. Enthusiasts and economical drivers alike are eager to uncover the details of this popular compact marvel.
Key Specifications:
Beyond the price adjustments, it’s the key specifications of the Suzuki Alto that have made it a preferred choice for urban commuters, students, and those seeking a pocket-friendly vehicle without compromising on functionality:
Fuel Efficiency
The Suzuki Alto’s lightweight design and fuel-efficient engine make it an economical choice for city driving. Its engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, providing a cost-effective solution for daily commutes.
Compact Design
The Suzuki Alto’s compact dimensions make it easy to navigate through tight city streets and find parking in congested areas, offering convenience to drivers navigating urban environments.
Interior Comfort and Features
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a surprisingly spacious cabin with comfortable seating for passengers. Features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system contribute to an enjoyable driving experience.
Safety Considerations
The Suzuki Alto is equipped with safety features including airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and seatbelt reminders, ensuring a basic level of safety for both the driver and passengers.
Simplified Driving Experience
The Suzuki Alto VX and VXL AGS variants come with the convenience of an automated manual transmission (AGS), making driving in stop-and-go traffic less strenuous.
Style and affordability
The Suzuki Alto’s modern design and range of vibrant color options add to its visual appeal. Its affordability makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a reliable daily driver.
|Variants
|Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Price
|23.9 – 37.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|658 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|56 Nm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 – 670 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|18 – 22 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Seating Capacity
|4 – Persons
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
