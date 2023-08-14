Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki’s most affordable hatchback, the Alto, is renowned for being small in size, great on fuel efficiency, and easy on the wallet. These qualities have contributed to its popularity, especially as the cost of vehicles has surged in recent times.

With a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, compact cars have become highly sought after in big cities. In this category, the Suzuki Alto shines as a leading option. The car is praised for its ability to navigate through traffic and its convenience when it comes to finding parking spots, particularly in bustling cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Features