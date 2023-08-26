Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Kia Picanto latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Suzuki Alto, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, continues to capture the attention of Pakistani consumers with its latest price and specifications. As one of the most popular choices in the compact car segment, the Suzuki Alto has become a go-to option for those seeking an economical and efficient mode of transportation.
Specifications that Impress
Beyond its accessible price point, the Suzuki Alto boasts a range of specifications that enhance its appeal to a wide range of consumers. Some of the standout features include:
Fuel Efficiency
The Suzuki Alto is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency, making it a desirable choice for both city commuting and long-distance travel.
Compact Design
Designed with urban maneuverability in mind, the compact dimensions of the Alto make it easy to navigate through traffic and find parking in tight spaces.
Infotainment System
The inclusion of an advanced entertainment system ensures that drivers and passengers can stay connected and entertained on their journeys.
Safety First
Suzuki has prioritized safety in the Alto, equipping it with essential safety features that provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers.
Comfortable Interior
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior space that ensures a pleasant driving experience for all occupants.
Meeting Diverse Needs
The introduction of the Suzuki Alto at its latest price point and with its impressive specifications caters to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. Whether for daily commutes, family outings, or weekend getaways, the Alto promises to deliver on efficiency, affordability, and practicality.
|Variants
|Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Price
|22.5 – 29.4 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|658 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|56 Nm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 – 670 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|18 – 22 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Seating Capacity
|4 – Persons
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
