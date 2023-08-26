Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Alto, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, continues to capture the attention of Pakistani consumers with its latest price and specifications. As one of the most popular choices in the compact car segment, the Suzuki Alto has become a go-to option for those seeking an economical and efficient mode of transportation.

Specifications that Impress

Beyond its accessible price point, the Suzuki Alto boasts a range of specifications that enhance its appeal to a wide range of consumers. Some of the standout features include:

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Alto is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency, making it a desirable choice for both city commuting and long-distance travel.

Compact Design

Designed with urban maneuverability in mind, the compact dimensions of the Alto make it easy to navigate through traffic and find parking in tight spaces.

Infotainment System

The inclusion of an advanced entertainment system ensures that drivers and passengers can stay connected and entertained on their journeys.

Safety First

Suzuki has prioritized safety in the Alto, equipping it with essential safety features that provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Comfortable Interior

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior space that ensures a pleasant driving experience for all occupants.

Meeting Diverse Needs

The introduction of the Suzuki Alto at its latest price point and with its impressive specifications caters to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. Whether for daily commutes, family outings, or weekend getaways, the Alto promises to deliver on efficiency, affordability, and practicality.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Suzuki Alto VX Advertisement PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price 22.5 – 29.4 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

