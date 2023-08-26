Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Alto, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, continues to capture the attention of Pakistani consumers with its latest price and specifications. As one of the most popular choices in the compact car segment, the Suzuki Alto has become a go-to option for those seeking an economical and efficient mode of transportation.

Specifications that Impress

Beyond its accessible price point, the Suzuki Alto boasts a range of specifications that enhance its appeal to a wide range of consumers. Some of the standout features include:

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Alto is renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency, making it a desirable choice for both city commuting and long-distance travel.

Compact Design

Designed with urban maneuverability in mind, the compact dimensions of the Alto make it easy to navigate through traffic and find parking in tight spaces.

Infotainment System

The inclusion of an advanced entertainment system ensures that drivers and passengers can stay connected and entertained on their journeys.

Safety First

Suzuki has prioritized safety in the Alto, equipping it with essential safety features that provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Comfortable Interior

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a comfortable interior space that ensures a pleasant driving experience for all occupants.

Meeting Diverse Needs

The introduction of the Suzuki Alto at its latest price point and with its impressive specifications caters to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. Whether for daily commutes, family outings, or weekend getaways, the Alto promises to deliver on efficiency, affordability, and practicality.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price22.5 – 29.4 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

