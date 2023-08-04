Suzuki Alto latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Alto of 2023 continues to be a favorite choice in developing nations due to its attractive affordability and remarkable fuel efficiency. When it was initially launched in Pakistan in 1979 under the name Suzuki FX, it swiftly garnered widespread recognition and became a sensation among buyers.

In Pakistan, there are four different choices for the Suzuki Alto: the VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS models. The VXL AGS version usually maintains a better resale value when it comes to selling it in the used car market.

Even though it faces strong competition from other cars in the same group, the Suzuki Alto continues to be a favored option for Pakistani buyers. This is mainly due to its reasonable price, economical fuel consumption, and the ease of finding replacement parts.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan 2023

In Pakistan, the 2023 Suzuki Alto comes in various variants with different prices. The entry-level variant, VX, has a starting price of PKR 2,251,000, whereas the top-tier VXL AGS variant is priced at PKR 2,935,000. These prices are ex-factory, meaning they do not include any extra charges or fees.

Advertisement

Variants Ex-Factory Price Advertisement Suzuki Alto VX 658 cc, Manual, Petrol Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable Advertisement Advertisement PKR 2,251,000 Get Alto VX On Road Price Suzuki Alto VXR 658 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Cup Holders Advertisement Advertisement PKR 2,612,000

Get Alto VXR On Road Price Suzuki Alto VXR AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, ABS, Power Steering, Air Conditioner, AGS PKR 2,799,000 Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Get Alto VXR AGS On Road Price Advertisement Advertisement Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, ABS, 6.0″ Display, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Air Conditioner Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement PKR 2,935,000

Get Alto VXL AGS On Road Price

Suzuki Alto Exterior Advertisement The Suzuki Alto 2023 has a compact and economical design that allows for easy navigation in busy urban traffic. The rear lights are seamlessly integrated into the bumper, while the headlights and turn signals are combined into a single unit. The front grille is small and consistent across all three models. The VXL variant stands out with its colored door mirrors and handles, as well as retractable mirrors.

Suzuki Alto Interior

Inside, the Suzuki Alto offers a pleasing interior considering its position as the most affordable locally produced car in Pakistan. The dashboard combines dark grey and light grey elements. The speedometer provides essential information such as fuel average, instant fuel average, distance to empty, and fuel indicator. The automatic gear shift is conveniently located near the steering wheel. The car features analog climate control, two cupholders in the front and rear, and a console box. The Alto VXL offers practical features like power windows, retractable mirrors, dual airbags, and electric power steering.

Also Read Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan July 2023 Suzuki Mehran, a legendary hatchback, had a significant presence in the Pakistani...