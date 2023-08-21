Suzuki Alto price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Pakistani automobile market is abuzz with anticipation as Suzuki, one of the country’s most prominent automotive brands, unveils the latest information regarding the price and specifications of the highly popular Suzuki Alto model.

Affordable Excellence

The Suzuki Alto has consistently been a favorite choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts due to its affordability and performance. This time around, the company has managed to strike a balance between an attractive price point and impressive specifications, making it an exciting prospect for potential buyers.

Specifications that Impress

Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto promises a peppy driving experience. The vehicle is equipped with an efficient and fuel-friendly engine that ensures a smooth ride while keeping fuel costs in check, a crucial factor for many Pakistani consumers.

Interior and Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Alto, attention to detail is evident. The interior is designed to maximize space, ensuring both drivers and passengers are comfortable during journeys. The incorporation of modern infotainment systems, connectivity features, and enhanced safety measures adds to the overall appeal of the vehicle.

The road ahead

As the Pakistani automobile market continues to evolve, Suzuki‘s latest offering in the form of the Alto seeks to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of local consumers. With its competitive pricing, impressive specifications, and commitment to delivering value for money, the Suzuki Alto is poised to maintain its strong presence on the roads of Pakistan.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX Advertisement PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price 16.5 – 31.5 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

