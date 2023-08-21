Suzuki Alto price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Pakistani automobile market is abuzz with anticipation as Suzuki, one of the country’s most prominent automotive brands, unveils the latest information regarding the price and specifications of the highly popular Suzuki Alto model.
Affordable Excellence
The Suzuki Alto has consistently been a favorite choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts due to its affordability and performance. This time around, the company has managed to strike a balance between an attractive price point and impressive specifications, making it an exciting prospect for potential buyers.
Specifications that Impress
Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto promises a peppy driving experience. The vehicle is equipped with an efficient and fuel-friendly engine that ensures a smooth ride while keeping fuel costs in check, a crucial factor for many Pakistani consumers.
Interior and Comfort
Inside the Suzuki Alto, attention to detail is evident. The interior is designed to maximize space, ensuring both drivers and passengers are comfortable during journeys. The incorporation of modern infotainment systems, connectivity features, and enhanced safety measures adds to the overall appeal of the vehicle.
The road ahead
As the Pakistani automobile market continues to evolve, Suzuki‘s latest offering in the form of the Alto seeks to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of local consumers. With its competitive pricing, impressive specifications, and commitment to delivering value for money, the Suzuki Alto is poised to maintain its strong presence on the roads of Pakistan.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
|Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
|Price
|16.5 – 31.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|658 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|56 Nm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 – 670 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|18 – 22 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Seating Capacity
|4 – Persons
|Top Speed
|140 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
