Suzuki Alto price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Pakistani automobile market is abuzz with anticipation as Suzuki, one of the country’s most prominent automotive brands, unveils the latest information regarding the price and specifications of the highly popular Suzuki Alto model.

Affordable Excellence

The Suzuki Alto has consistently been a favorite choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts due to its affordability and performance. This time around, the company has managed to strike a balance between an attractive price point and impressive specifications, making it an exciting prospect for potential buyers.

Specifications that Impress

Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto promises a peppy driving experience. The vehicle is equipped with an efficient and fuel-friendly engine that ensures a smooth ride while keeping fuel costs in check, a crucial factor for many Pakistani consumers.

Interior and Comfort

Inside the Suzuki Alto, attention to detail is evident. The interior is designed to maximize space, ensuring both drivers and passengers are comfortable during journeys. The incorporation of modern infotainment systems, connectivity features, and enhanced safety measures adds to the overall appeal of the vehicle.

The road ahead

As the Pakistani automobile market continues to evolve, Suzuki‘s latest offering in the form of the Alto seeks to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of local consumers. With its competitive pricing, impressive specifications, and commitment to delivering value for money, the Suzuki Alto is poised to maintain its strong presence on the roads of Pakistan.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 key specifications

Price16.5 – 31.5 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13

Also Read

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023
Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Mehran, a familiar name in the Pakistani automotive market, has been...

