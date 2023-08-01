Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan August 2023

The Suzuki Alto 2023 has remained popular in emerging countries because of its competitive pricing and impressive fuel efficiency. When it was first introduced in Pakistan back in 1979 as the Suzuki FX, it quickly gained widespread acclaim and became a hit among consumers.

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Alto comes in four different options: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS. Among these variants, the VXL AGS typically holds higher resale value in the secondary market. Despite facing tough competition from other cars in its category, the Suzuki Alto remains a popular pick among Pakistani customers because of its affordability, fuel efficiency, and the convenience of sourcing spare parts.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan 2023

In Pakistan, the 2023 Suzuki Alto comes in various variants with different prices. The entry-level variant, VX, has a starting price of PKR 2,251,000, whereas the top-tier VXL AGS variant is priced at PKR 2,935,000. These prices are ex-factory, meaning they do not include any extra charges or fees.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX Advertisement 658 cc, Manual, Petrol Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable

Advertisement PKR 2,251,000Get Alto VX On Road Price Advertisement Suzuki Alto VXR 658 cc, Manual, Petrol 2 Airbags, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Cup Holders Advertisement PKR 2,612,000

Get Alto VXR On Road Price Suzuki Alto VXR AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, ABS, Power Steering, Air Conditioner, AGS PKR 2,799,000 Advertisement Advertisement Get Alto VXR AGS On Road Price Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol Advertisement 2 Airbags, ABS, 6.0″ Display, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Air Conditioner Advertisement Advertisement PKR 2,935,000

Get Alto VXL AGS On Road Price

Suzuki Alto Exterior The Suzuki Alto 2023 has a compact and economical design that allows for easy navigation in busy urban traffic. The rear lights are seamlessly integrated into the bumper, while the headlights and turn signals are combined into a single unit. The front grille is small and consistent across all three models. The VXL variant stands out with its colored door mirrors and handles, as well as retractable mirrors. Advertisement

Suzuki Alto Interior

Inside, the Suzuki Alto offers a pleasing interior considering its position as the most affordable locally produced car in Pakistan. The dashboard combines dark grey and light grey elements. The speedometer provides essential information such as fuel average, instant fuel average, distance to empty, and fuel indicator. The automatic gear shift is conveniently located near the steering wheel. The car features analog climate control, two cupholders in the front and rear, and a console box. The Alto VXL offers practical features like power windows, retractable mirrors, dual airbags, and electric power steering.

