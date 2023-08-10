Suzuki Bolan Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Bolan stands as a popular mini MPV from Pakistan’s esteemed car manufacturer, Pak Suzuki. Initially intended for commercial purposes, it found its place as a beloved family vehicle within Pakistan.

While recognized as a public transport MPV in various parts of the world, the Bolan places its emphasis on practicality rather than a rugged aesthetic. Its design, characterized by a modest bonnet, prioritizes maximizing passenger space within the cabin.

Referred to as the ‘Carry Dabba’ in its homeland, the vehicle has seen modest updates since its debut and is renowned for retaining its core design over the passing decades.

Its compact structure offers an ample interior capable of seating up to 8 individuals, driver included. The power comes from a proficient 800cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering respectable performance and fuel efficiency for short-distance travels.

Suzuki provides the Bolan in both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing drivers to tailor their choice according to preference. Although featuring only basic attributes, the Bolan provides rudimentary safety elements, including traditional seat belts and a straightforward braking system.

Externally, it showcases a black front grille and sports a van-like exterior. Inside, the Suzuki Bolan comfortably accommodates 6-7 passengers.

Suzuki Bolan Price in Pakistan 2023

Models Price Suzuki Bolan VX Euro II 796 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 1,940,000

