Suzuki Bolan price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Wagon R price in Pakistan – August 2023
Suzuki Bolan, a renowned name in the Pakistani automobile market, has established itself as a reliable and versatile choice for both commercial and personal use. Its practical design, affordability, and durability have made it a staple on the roads of Pakistan. In this article, we provide an overview of the price and specifications of the Suzuki Bolan, shedding light on what makes this vehicle a popular option.
Engine and Performance
Powering the Suzuki Bolan is a modest yet reliable 796cc engine known for its efficiency and suitability for urban and short-distance travel. While its horsepower might not be overwhelming, the engine’s focus on fuel efficiency makes it an economical choice.
Interior and Comfort
The interior of the Suzuki Bolan is designed with functionality in mind. It offers ample seating capacity, making it an ideal choice for family trips or commercial use. While the interior features are basic, they provide practicality and ease of use.
Cargo Space and Utility
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Bolan is its impressive cargo capacity. The rear space can be easily configured to accommodate passengers or cargo, making it versatile for various purposes.
Safety Features
In terms of safety, the Suzuki Bolan comes equipped with rudimentary safety features, including seat belts and door locks. While it may not offer the advanced safety technologies of more modern vehicles, it still prioritizes basic safety measures.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Bolan VX Euro II
PKR 1,940,000
|Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van Euro II
PKR 1,944,000
|Price
|19.4 – 19.4 lacs
|Body Type
|Van, Mini Van
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3255 x 1395 x 1845 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Displacement
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Horse Power
|37 hp
|Torque
|62 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 L
|Kerb Weight
|550 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 13 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|120 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/50/R12
