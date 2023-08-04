Suzuki Car Prices Won’t increase for a Month

Amidst the ongoing hyperinflation in Pakistan, the automotive industry is facing a significant downturn with plummeting car sales, reduced production rates, and declining revenue.

This challenging situation has prompted car manufacturers to actively seek ways to rekindle public interest and reverse their current misfortunes.

In a new attempt to regain its customer base, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has introduced a ‘price lock’ promotion for all of its car models, with the exception of the Cultus VXR. This offer will be valid until the conclusion of August. The price lock feature will be triggered upon the reservation of a vehicle.

The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 100,000 on the new WagonR and Rs. 160,000 on the new Swift to boost their sales.

Suzuki’s recent announcement regarding price locking might indicate its preparation for a potential price increase. The pricing of cars is closely tied to the prevailing value of the US Dollar in Pakistan, which is currently at Rs. 287.

However, the instability of the local currency could lead to abrupt changes in its value, triggering another round of elevated car prices.

