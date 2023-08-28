Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Toyota Prius latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Suzuki Cultus, a popular and enduring choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts, has been a symbol of affordability and reliability. Renowned for its efficiency and practicality, the Suzuki Cultus has captured the hearts of many with its performance and budget-friendly cost.
Design and Exterior
The Suzuki Cultus exhibits a contemporary design that blends style with functionality. Its exterior showcases clean lines and a compact silhouette, making it an ideal choice for maneuvering through bustling city streets. The Cultus’s compact size allows it to easily navigate tight parking spaces, providing urban drivers with a practical solution to their mobility needs.
Interior Comfort and Convenience
Inside the Cultus, occupants are greeted with a thoughtfully designed interior that emphasizes comfort and user-friendliness. The cabin layout prioritizes convenience, with well-placed controls for the driver’s ease of use. Both front and rear passengers enjoy generous legroom and headspace, ensuring a comfortable journey for all, whether it’s a short commute or an extended drive.
Engine and Performance
Beneath the hood, the Suzuki Cultus houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Engine performance is tailored for urban driving, offering smooth acceleration and nimble handling. The Cultus’s lightweight construction further contributes to its agility, making it an excellent choice for tackling traffic and narrow roads.
Safety and Security
Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety in the Cultus, equipping it with essential safety features to protect passengers. These features often include airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and a reinforced body structure designed to absorb impact energy in case of a collision. These safety measures offer peace of mind to both drivers and passengers.
Entertainment and Connectivity
The Suzuki Cultus is expected to provide modern entertainment and connectivity options to enhance the driving experience. This may encompass features like a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports. These amenities allow occupants to stay connected and entertained during their journeys.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
PKR 3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
PKR 4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
PKR 4,366,000
|Price
|30.0 – 38.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Kerb Weight
|785 – 795 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
