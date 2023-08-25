Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker Suzuki. Back in 1983, a small car came out, and it was called by different names over the years, like Geo Metro, Chevrolet Sprint, Pontiac Firefly, and Holden Barina. Even though it stopped being sold in many places in 2003, it kept being made in Pakistan because a lot of people there really liked it and wanted to buy it.

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Cultus is a well-known and favored car. It’s really popular because it’s small, uses fuel efficiently, and doesn’t cost too much. This makes it great for driving in cities. Over the years, it has gotten better and better to match what Pakistani people want. The inside of the car is comfy, it has modern stuff, and it runs well, which is why lots of people, both individuals and families, like to pick it as their car.

Suzuki Cultus Price In Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXR is Rs 3,718,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXL is Rs 4,084,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift is Rs 4,366,000.

Exterior of Suzuki Cultus

– The Suzuki Cultus 2023 is a compact hatchback supermini car. It showcases an angular-shaped chrome grill at the front. The car features sleek halogen multi-reflector headlights. Standard circular-shaped fog lights are included. The rear of the car displays a trapezium-shaped upswept stacked tail light. A high-mount stop lamp is positioned on the rear spoiler. The Suzuki Cultus VXL variant offers electrically adjustable side mirrors. The exterior design of the car is unique and well-proportioned.

Interior of Suzuki Cultus The interior of the Suzuki Cultus 2023 offers ample space and comfort, accommodating up to 5 passengers. The seats are upholstered in black fabric. The car is equipped with a 3-spoke power steering wheel covered in urethane, which is adjustable for tilt. The instrument panel displays various information, including fuel consumption, distance to empty indication, and a digital clock. Warning lights are present for seat belt reminder, headlamp reminder, door ajar warning, and low fuel warning. Central door locking, electrically powered windows, and remote control door locks are available features. The car comes with manual air conditioning and heating as standard. The VXR variant includes 2 speakers, while the VXL variant offers 4 speakers. Bluetooth audio, Bluetooth calling, AUX, and USB connectivity options are supported. Enhanced security features include an immobilizer, SRS front airbags in the VXL trim, seatbelts, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). The rear seats have a 60/40 split feature, allowing for increased boot space. The luggage area is equipped with a shopping hook for added convenience. Engine of Suzuki Cultus Engine: The Suzuki Cultus 2023 is equipped with a 998 cc 3-cylinder engine. Maximum Power: It can generate a maximum power output of 50 kW at 6,000 rpm. Maximum Torque: The car produces a maximum torque of 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm.