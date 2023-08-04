Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan August 2022

Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker Suzuki.

The Suzuki Cultus holds a prominent position in the automotive market

Advertisement

The Suzuki Cultus is a compact car produced by the Japanese automaker Suzuki. Originally introduced in 1983, this supermini car has been marketed under various names throughout its history, including Geo Metro, Chevrolet Sprint, Pontiac Firefly, and Holden Barina. Despite being discontinued in many markets in 2003, the Cultus continued to be manufactured in Pakistan due to its significant popularity and demand in the country.

In Pakistan, the Suzuki Cultus holds a prominent position in the automotive market. It has been a popular choice among car buyers in the country for many years. The Cultus is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordable price point, making it suitable for urban driving conditions. It has undergone several generations of updates and improvements to cater to the needs and preferences of Pakistani consumers. The Cultus offers a comfortable interior, modern features, and reliable performance, making it a preferred option for individuals and families alike

Suzuki Cultus Price In Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXR is Rs 3,718,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus VXL is Rs 4,084,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift is Rs 4,366,000.

Advertisement

Exterior of Suzuki Cultus The Suzuki Cultus 2023 is a compact hatchback supermini car. Advertisement It showcases an angular-shaped chrome grill at the front. The car features sleek halogen multi-reflector headlights. Standard circular-shaped fog lights are included. Advertisement Interior of Suzuki Cultus Advertisement The interior of the Suzuki Cultus 2023 offers ample space and comfort, accommodating up to 5 passengers. The seats are upholstered in black fabric. The car is equipped with a 3-spoke power steering wheel covered in urethane, which is adjustable for tilt. The instrument panel displays various information, including fuel consumption, distance to empty indication, and a digital clock. Warning lights are present for seat belt reminder, headlamp reminder, door ajar warning, and low fuel warning. Advertisement