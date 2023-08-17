Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Cultus boasts a contemporary and practical design with sleek lines and distinct features.

Equipped with an infotainment system to keep occupants connected and entertained.

Known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability in the Pakistani automobile market.

Suzuki, a well-established name in the automobile industry, has been catering to the needs of Pakistani consumers for decades. The company’s compact hatchback, the Suzuki Cultus, continues to be a popular choice among car buyers in the country. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and price of the Suzuki Cultus, a vehicle known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability.

Design and exterior

The Suzuki Cultus boasts a contemporary design that strikes a balance between modern aesthetics and practicality. Its compact size makes it well-suited for urban driving, while its sleek lines and distinct features add a touch of style. The front grille, headlights, and taillights have been designed to enhance both the vehicle’s appearance and visibility on the road.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the Suzuki Cultus, a thoughtfully designed cabin awaits drivers and passengers. Despite its compact dimensions, the interior space is utilized efficiently to provide ample legroom and comfort. The cabin features user-friendly controls, well-placed storage compartments, and an infotainment system that keeps occupants connected and entertained during their journeys.

Performance and Engine

Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus is equipped with an efficient and responsive engine. The vehicle’s engine lineup offers a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and city driving. The smooth acceleration and maneuverability of the Cultus contribute to a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested traffic conditions.

Safety Features

Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Cultus is no exception. The vehicle comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and more. These safety measures aim to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Fuel efficiency and economy

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Cultus is its impressive fuel efficiency. The vehicle’s economical fuel consumption makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals seeking to minimize their expenses on fuel. This aspect is particularly appealing in a market where fuel prices can fluctuate.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price uzuki Cultus VXR 998 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL 998 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement Advertisement PKR 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Advertisement 998 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Price 37.2 – 43.7 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 67 hp Torque 90 Nm Boot Space 254 L Kerb Weight 785 – 795 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 16 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 165/65/R14

