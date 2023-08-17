Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • Suzuki Cultus boasts a contemporary and practical design with sleek lines and distinct features.
  • Equipped with an infotainment system to keep occupants connected and entertained.
  • Known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability in the Pakistani automobile market.
Advertisement

Suzuki, a well-established name in the automobile industry, has been catering to the needs of Pakistani consumers for decades. The company’s compact hatchback, the Suzuki Cultus, continues to be a popular choice among car buyers in the country. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and price of the Suzuki Cultus, a vehicle known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability.

Design and exterior

The Suzuki Cultus boasts a contemporary design that strikes a balance between modern aesthetics and practicality. Its compact size makes it well-suited for urban driving, while its sleek lines and distinct features add a touch of style. The front grille, headlights, and taillights have been designed to enhance both the vehicle’s appearance and visibility on the road.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the Suzuki Cultus, a thoughtfully designed cabin awaits drivers and passengers. Despite its compact dimensions, the interior space is utilized efficiently to provide ample legroom and comfort. The cabin features user-friendly controls, well-placed storage compartments, and an infotainment system that keeps occupants connected and entertained during their journeys.

Performance and Engine

Advertisement

Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus is equipped with an efficient and responsive engine. The vehicle’s engine lineup offers a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and city driving. The smooth acceleration and maneuverability of the Cultus contribute to a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested traffic conditions.

Safety Features

Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Cultus is no exception. The vehicle comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and more. These safety measures aim to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

Fuel efficiency and economy

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Cultus is its impressive fuel efficiency. The vehicle’s economical fuel consumption makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals seeking to minimize their expenses on fuel. This aspect is particularly appealing in a market where fuel prices can fluctuate.

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

uzuki Cultus VXR

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,718,000

Suzuki Cultus VXL

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

Advertisement
Advertisement

PKR 4,084,000

Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift

Advertisement

998 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2023 key specifications

Price37.2 – 43.7 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space254 L
Kerb Weight785 – 795 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/R14

Also Read

Gold Price in SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 17 August 2023
Gold Price in SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 17 August 2023

SAR: Today Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR), 10 grams of 24K Grams...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story