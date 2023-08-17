Suzuki Cultus price in Pakistan – August 2023

Gold Price in SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 17 August 2023
SAR: Today Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR), 10 grams of 24K Grams...
Suzuki, a well-established name in the automobile industry, has been catering to the needs of Pakistani consumers for decades. The company’s compact hatchback, the Suzuki Cultus, continues to be a popular choice among car buyers in the country. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and price of the Suzuki Cultus, a vehicle known for its reliability, efficiency, and affordability.
Design and exterior
The Suzuki Cultus boasts a contemporary design that strikes a balance between modern aesthetics and practicality. Its compact size makes it well-suited for urban driving, while its sleek lines and distinct features add a touch of style. The front grille, headlights, and taillights have been designed to enhance both the vehicle’s appearance and visibility on the road.
Interior Comfort and Features
Inside the Suzuki Cultus, a thoughtfully designed cabin awaits drivers and passengers. Despite its compact dimensions, the interior space is utilized efficiently to provide ample legroom and comfort. The cabin features user-friendly controls, well-placed storage compartments, and an infotainment system that keeps occupants connected and entertained during their journeys.
Performance and Engine
Under the hood, the Suzuki Cultus is equipped with an efficient and responsive engine. The vehicle’s engine lineup offers a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and city driving. The smooth acceleration and maneuverability of the Cultus contribute to a comfortable driving experience, especially in congested traffic conditions.
Safety Features
Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Cultus is no exception. The vehicle comes equipped with essential safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and more. These safety measures aim to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.
Fuel efficiency and economy
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Cultus is its impressive fuel efficiency. The vehicle’s economical fuel consumption makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals seeking to minimize their expenses on fuel. This aspect is particularly appealing in a market where fuel prices can fluctuate.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
uzuki Cultus VXR
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
Advertisement
Advertisement
PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
Advertisement
998 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,366,000
|Price
|37.2 – 43.7 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Kerb Weight
|785 – 795 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.