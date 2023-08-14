Suzuki Every latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

There’s anticipation for the upcoming launch of the Suzuki Every in Pakistan. This car is known for its compact yet stylish design and comfortable interior.
Under its hood, it boasts a 658cc engine, offering an estimated fuel efficiency of 17 kilometers per liter. The speculated starting price for this vehicle is around Rs2,400,000. However, the exact prices will only be officially disclosed by the automaker after the car’s release next year.
Currently, Suzuki Pakistan has a lineup of six different car models available in the country. These include the Alto, WagonR, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi.
It’s worth noting that Suzuki Every’s imported models are already present in Pakistan, but they haven’t gained much popularity among the public due to difficulties in finding spare parts and the relatively high costs associated with maintenance.
Suzuki Every latest price in Pakistan
Suzuki Every Price in Pakistan starting from around 6.5 lac.
|Price
|6.5 – 14.8 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4450 x 1695 x 1390 mm
|Ground Clearance
|0 mm
|Displacement
|1493 – 1590 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|105 – 127 hp
|Torque
|133 – 144 Nm
|Boot Space
|379 L
|Kerb Weight
|1030 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|9 – 12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/65/R14
