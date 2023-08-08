Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan in August 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream latest price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Honda CD is a reliable everyday commuter bike manufactured by Pakistan's...
In Pakistan, Suzuki is a renowned brand recognized for its diverse range of motorcycles catering to various purposes and segments.
All Suzuki models enjoy popularity, and the GD110s, in particular, is highly regarded as one of the top commuter bikes, boasting a stylish and decent appearance. Its design incorporates aerodynamic aesthetics to reduce air drag.
The motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, featuring an electric start and rear drum brakes. Additionally, it comes with a digital speedometer and incorporates aerodynamic aesthetics to minimize air drag.
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|335,000
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000
