Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan in August 2023

  • Suzuki is a renowned brand in Pakistan with diverse motorcycle range for various segments.
  • GD110s highly regarded as a top commuter bike, featuring stylish design and aerodynamic aesthetics.
  • GD110s powered by single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine with electric start and rear drum brakes.
In Pakistan, Suzuki is a renowned brand recognized for its diverse range of motorcycles catering to various purposes and segments.

All Suzuki models enjoy popularity, and the GD110s, in particular, is highly regarded as one of the top commuter bikes, boasting a stylish and decent appearance. Its design incorporates aerodynamic aesthetics to reduce air drag.

The motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, featuring an electric start and rear drum brakes. Additionally, it comes with a digital speedometer and incorporates aerodynamic aesthetics to minimize air drag.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GD 110s335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan 

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GSX 125488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan 

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GS 150 364,000
Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan 

ModelNew price (PKR)
Suzuki GR 150 521,000

