Suzuki Halts Bike Production for 16 Days Once Again

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) will halt motorcycle assembly for 16 days due to inventory shortages.

The company is also observing many “No Production Days” every month throughout the year.

The future of the auto industry in Pakistan seems grim.

As per an official notice, motorcycle assembly will be suspended from July 31 to August 15. Suzuki might consider raising motorcycle prices after production resumes, attributing it to the instability of the local currency.

The official notification is as follows:

Recently, the company revealed a production halt spanning from June 22 to July 15, leading to a 24-day period without manufacturing.

Suzuki, Pakistan’s leading automaker in terms of production and sales, has experienced significant drops in both sales and revenue due to frequent pauses in production.

During the initial week of June, Suzuki informed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif about the dire condition of the automobile industry, expressing: “Here, we would like to bring to your kind notice that PSMC is going through the very worst of times in its history of about 40 years. The company has already suffered huge losses of Rs. 12.9 billion in the first quarter of the current year due to current economic uncertainties. The company is also observing many “No Production Days” every month throughout the year. In addition to this, our dealers and vendors are also suffering very badly due to the current economic and business situation, as some of them are already closed and many more are on the brink of closure.”

Recent reports indicate that the government has raised taxes on domestically assembled vehicles without relaxing import restrictions. In light of the current situation, the future of the auto industry seems grim.

