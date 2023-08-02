Suzuki Khyber Price in Pakistan 2023 – August 2023

Suzuki Khyber is a popular Daihatsu vehicle that is affordable and reliable. Due to the exorbitant and difficult-to-handle car prices, individuals are now turning to older vehicles, with the Suzuki Khyber gaining popularity as a preferred option. The Suzuki Khyber had a dominant position in the market for more than twenty years until the Suzuki Cultus was introduced.

If you are a fan of the Khyber model and on the lookout for an attractive deal, we have comprehensive information about the Suzuki Khyber price in Pakistan for 2023 and other pertinent particulars available for you.

Suzuki Khyber – Vehicle Overview

Here are a potential reasons that support the decision to choose Suzuki Khyber:

Affordability: Compared to other cars in Pakistan, Suzuki Khyber was more budget-friendly, making it a practical choice for middle-income individuals. Fuel Efficiency: The Khyber had a reputation for being fuel-efficient, which is highly valued in a country with high fuel prices. Reliability and Durability: Khyber's sturdy build and ease of maintenance made it a reliable and durable option for tackling Pakistan's challenging road conditions. Availability of Spare Parts: As a popular model, finding spare parts for the Khyber was easy and cost-effective, contributing to its widespread use. Resale Value: Its reputation as a reliable car meant the Khyber had a good resale value, making it a wise investment. Local Manufacturing: Being locally manufactured by Pak Suzuki Motors ensured competitive pricing and a consistent supply in the market.

Specifications of Suzuki Khyber:

Specifications of this car are as follows:

Body and chassis Class Supermini Body style 5-door Hatchback Powertrain Engine 1.0 L G10 = Carburetor-based, four-stroke OHC Transmission Manual, 5 Forward, 1 Reverse Dimensions and Weights Overall Length (mm) 3395 Overall Width (mm) 1475 Overall Height (mm) 1460 Wheel Base (mm) 2360 Ground Clearance (mm) N/A Boot Space (liter) N/A Kerb Weight (kg) N/A No of Doors 4 Fuel Economy Mileage Highway (km/liter) N/A Mileage City (km/liter) N/A Mileage Overall (km/liter) N/A Capacities Seating Capacity (person) 5 Fuel Tank Capacity (liter) 37 L

Suzuki Khyber Price in Pakistan

The estimated price of used cars is mentioned below. Moreover, the price depends on the vehicle’s condition.

MODEL PRICE 1991-1992 150,000-200,000 PKR 1996-1997 250,000-350,000 PKR 1998-1999 400,000-500,000 PKR

