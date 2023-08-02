Suzuki Khyber Price in Pakistan 2023 – August 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan August 2023
Suzuki Khyber is a popular Daihatsu vehicle that is affordable and reliable. Due to the exorbitant and difficult-to-handle car prices, individuals are now turning to older vehicles, with the Suzuki Khyber gaining popularity as a preferred option. The Suzuki Khyber had a dominant position in the market for more than twenty years until the Suzuki Cultus was introduced.
If you are a fan of the Khyber model and on the lookout for an attractive deal, we have comprehensive information about the Suzuki Khyber price in Pakistan for 2023 and other pertinent particulars available for you.
Here are a potential reasons that support the decision to choose Suzuki Khyber:
Specifications of this car are as follows:
|Body and chassis
|Class
|Supermini
|Body style
|5-door Hatchback
|Powertrain
|Engine
|1.0 L G10 = Carburetor-based, four-stroke OHC
|Transmission
|Manual, 5 Forward, 1 Reverse
|Dimensions and Weights
|Overall Length (mm)
|3395
|Overall Width (mm)
|1475
|Overall Height (mm)
|1460
|Wheel Base (mm)
|2360
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|N/A
|Boot Space (liter)
|N/A
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|N/A
|No of Doors
|4
|Fuel Economy
|Mileage Highway (km/liter)
|N/A
|Mileage City (km/liter)
|N/A
|Mileage Overall (km/liter)
|N/A
|Capacities
|Seating Capacity (person)
|5
|Fuel Tank Capacity (liter)
|37 L
The estimated price of used cars is mentioned below. Moreover, the price depends on the vehicle’s condition.
|MODEL
|PRICE
|1991-1992
|150,000-200,000 PKR
|1996-1997
|250,000-350,000 PKR
|1998-1999
|400,000-500,000 PKR
