The Suzuki Mehran, a name etched in Pakistan’s automotive history, has held a special place in the hearts of many. As August dawns, conversations turn toward the iconic vehicle’s price updates and key specifications

Key Specifications:

The Suzuki Mehran’s charm lies not in flashy features but in its utilitarian design and practicality. The key specifications that have made it a household name over the years include:

Compact Size

The Suzuki Mehran’s compact dimensions make it an ideal choice for maneuvering through congested city streets and finding parking in tight spaces. Its small size contributes to its accessibility and convenience in urban environments.

Fuel Efficiency

Equipped with a modest engine, the Suzuki Mehran offers commendable fuel efficiency, making it an economical option for daily commutes and errands.

Simple Interior

The interior of the Suzuki Mehran is designed with functionality in mind. The basic cabin layout provides essential controls and seating for passengers, prioritizing practicality over extravagance.

Affordability:

The Suzuki Mehran’s affordability has made it an entry point into car ownership for many individuals and families in Pakistan, fulfilling a crucial need for reliable personal transportation.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX EURO II Advertisement PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX EURO II (CNG) PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX EURO II Limited Edition PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II PKR 900,000 Advertisement Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) PKR 900,000

