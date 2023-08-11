Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan August 2023

Suzuki Mehran, a legendary hatchback, had a significant presence in the Pakistani market.

The Mehran underwent minor modifications but lacked major updates in shape and specifications.

The higher-end VXR variant offered additional features like air conditioning and fabric seats.

Despite being globally outdated, the 800cc vehicle was produced in Pakistan until around five years ago. Introduced by Pak Suzuki, the oldest car manufacturer in the country, Mehran initially entered the market in the 1980s and continues to enjoy popularity thanks to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance expenses.

Renowned for its small yet durable engine, the Suzuki Mehran gained a large following due to its simplistic design and essential features. Although the vehicle underwent minor modifications throughout its existence, there were no significant updates in terms of its shape and specifications.

Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, DVD Player, AM/FM Radio PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 900,000

Suzuki Mehran Exterior

The Suzuki Mehran’s latest model showcases a box-like exterior design. It features trapezium-shaped headlights, a grille with rectangular-shaped openings on one side and a sealed end on the other, and standard black bumpers. The rear end includes slightly angular square taillights and a standard hatchback with a black bumper.

In the higher-end VXR versions, the Boss variant has color-matched bumpers. The overall exterior design of the Suzuki Mehran reflects a minimalistic style reminiscent of cars from the 1980s.

Suzuki Mehran Interior

Inside the Suzuki Mehran, the interior consists of gray-tone plastic trim pieces. The interior follows a minimalist approach, with manual controls for functions like windows and seat adjustments. Certain basic features like central locking, steering adjustment, and rear seat belts are absent in the Suzuki Mehran.

Both the front and rear seats are covered in vinyl upholstery. While the Boss variant comes with a heater, the higher-end VXR version offers air conditioning and fabric seats. Overall, the interior of the Suzuki Mehran lacks spaciousness for a hatchback of its size, and it also lacks comfort and interior refinement.