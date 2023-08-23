Suzuki Mehran latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest Price, Pakistan has a deep connection with the iconic Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback that enjoyed unparalleled popularity and dominated the market for an extended period.

Despite being globally outdated, the 800cc vehicle was produced in Pakistan until around five years ago. Introduced by Pak Suzuki, the oldest car manufacturer in the country, Mehran initially entered the market in the 1980s and continues to enjoy popularity thanks to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance expenses.

The Suzuki Mehran became highly popular for its compact yet robust engine, drawing a large fanbase because of its straightforward design and essential functionalities. While there were some minor changes made to the car over time, its overall shape and specifications remained largely unchanged.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, DVD Player, AM/FM Radio PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) 800 cc, Manual, Petrol Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 900,000

Suzuki Mehran Exterior

The Suzuki Mehran’s latest model showcases a box-like exterior design. It features trapezium-shaped headlights, a grille with rectangular-shaped openings on one side and a sealed end on the other, and standard black bumpers. The rear end includes slightly angular square taillights and a standard hatchback with a black bumper.

The Suzuki Mehran’s interior is designed with gray-tone plastic trim components and adopts a minimalist style. It includes manual controls for functions such as windows and seat adjustments, but it lacks certain basic features like central locking, steering adjustment, and rear seat belts.

The seats in both the front and back of the car are covered in a vinyl material. The fancier “Boss” model has seat heaters, while the more advanced “VXR” version has air conditioning and fabric seats. However, when compared to other hatchback cars of similar size, the inside of the Suzuki Mehran feels small and not very comfortable or fancy.