Suzuki Mehran price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki, a prominent player in the Pakistani automotive market, has unveiled the much-anticipated details about the price and specifications of its popular model, the Suzuki Mehran. As car enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await this information, let’s delve into what the new Mehran has to offer.

Suzuki Mehran key specifications

Affordability meets performance.

The Suzuki Mehran has long been a favorite among Pakistani consumers due to its affordability and practicality. With the launch of the latest version, Suzuki continues to offer an attractive price point while also ensuring improved specifications and features to cater to the diverse needs of the market.

High-Quality Specifications

The heart of the Suzuki Mehran lies in its specifications, designed to provide optimal performance and fuel efficiency. The vehicle is likely to feature a fuel-friendly engine that ensures a comfortable and efficient ride, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and longer journeys.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the Suzuki Mehran, attention to detail is evident. The cabin is designed to maximize space, providing ample room for both drivers and passengers. Modern infotainment systems, connectivity options, and enhanced safety measures are anticipated, adding to the overall appeal of the vehicle.

Stepping into the Future

As the Pakistani automobile market evolves, Suzuki’s commitment to providing high-quality vehicles remains unwavering. The new Mehran is a reflection of the brand’s dedication to catering to the evolving preferences of local consumers while maintaining an affordable price point.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Advertisement PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX EURO II (CNG) Advertisement PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) PKR 900,000

