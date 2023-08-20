Advertisement
Suzuki Mehran Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Suzuki Mehran, a familiar name in the Pakistani automotive market, has been a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers for decades. With its affordable price and reliable performance, the Mehran has become a symbol of practical transportation for many Pakistani households. Let’s take a closer look at the price and specifications of this iconic vehicle.

Suzuki Mehran key features

Engine

The Suzuki Mehran is typically equipped with a compact and fuel-efficient engine. It usually comes with a 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers moderate power and excellent fuel economy, which is an essential factor for many Pakistani consumers.

Transmission

The Mehran offers a 5-speed manual transmission that allows for smooth gear changes and efficient power delivery.

Interior

Inside the vehicle, the Mehran provides a simple and functional cabin. While the interior may not boast extravagant features, it focuses on practicality and comfort. Basic features include air conditioning, fabric seats, and a straightforward dashboard layout.

Safety

In terms of safety features, the Suzuki Mehran usually comes with basic safety components such as seat belts, door locks, and optional airbags. However, it’s important to note that the Mehran may not be equipped with the advanced safety technologies found in more modern vehicles.

Exterior

The exterior of the Mehran maintains a compact and classic design. With its small dimensions, it’s well-suited for navigating through busy urban streets. The vehicle’s lightweight body contributes to its fuel efficiency and maneuverability.

Wheels and Suspension

The Mehran generally features small wheels and a simple suspension system, contributing to its smooth ride quality and agility in city driving.

Suzuki Mehran price in latest Pakistan

VariantsPrice*

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II

800 cc, manual, petrol

 

PKR 820,000
Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG)

800 cc, manual, petrol

PKR 949,000

Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition

800 cc, manual, petrol

PKR 890,000

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II

800 cc, manual, petrol

PKR 900,000

Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG)

800 cc, manual, petrol

 

PKR 900,000
