Suzuki mehran vxr price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

The people of Pakistan share a strong bond with the beloved Suzuki Mehran, a hatchback that captured the hearts of many and held a remarkable presence in the market for an extended duration.

Despite being globally outdated, the 800cc vehicle was produced in Pakistan until around five years ago. Introduced by Pak Suzuki, the oldest car manufacturer in the country, Mehran initially entered the market in the 1980s and continues to enjoy popularity thanks to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance expenses.

The Suzuki Mehran became highly popular for its compact yet robust engine, drawing a large fanbase because of its straightforward design and essential functionalities. While there were some minor changes made to the car over time, its overall shape and specifications remained largely unchanged.

Suzuki Mehran vxr price in Pakistan 2023

The price of Suzuki Mehran VXR in Pakistan ranges from PKR 120,000.

Suzuki Mehran vxr Features

Price32.0 – 48.0 lacs
Body TypeSUV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4730 x 1730 x 1860 mm
Ground Clearance230 mm
Displacement2694 – 3378 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power150 – 190 hp
Torque240 – 313 Nm
Boot Space0 – 740 L
Kerb Weight1650 – 1860 KG
Fuel TypePetrol & Diesel
Mileage7 – 16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity90 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size265/80/R16

