Suzuki Ravi Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Ravi 2023 is a unique pickup truck that can only be found in Pakistan. It’s a popular choice for carrying goods, but its sales recently went down a bit because there are better options available now. Many used Suzuki Ravi 2023 vehicles are available in the market, and they get sold quickly because people want them.

Since it’s used for various business purposes, the price of a used Suzuki Ravi 2023 varies based on its condition. Regular car dealers usually don’t keep these trucks because they don’t make much profit from them. Instead, you can find them at official Suzuki dealerships.

In Pakistan, the price of a new Suzuki Ravi 2023 is around 1 million rupees, which is quite reasonable compared to similar models.

Suzuki Ravi Latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Ravi Price in Pakistan starting from around 18.6 Lac.

Suzuki Ravi Features

Price 18.6 lacs Body Type Pick Up Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3234 x 1395 x 1650 mm Ground Clearance 0 mm Displacement 796 cc Transmission Manual Horse Power 37 hp Torque 62 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 650 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Seating Capacity 2 – Persons Top Speed 120 KM/H Tyre Size 145/70/R12

