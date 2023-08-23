Suzuki Ravi Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Kia Sportage is a small SUV made by a South Korean...
The Suzuki Ravi 2023 is a unique pickup truck that can only be found in Pakistan. It’s a popular choice for carrying goods, but its sales recently went down a bit because there are better options available now. Many used Suzuki Ravi 2023 vehicles are available in the market, and they get sold quickly because people want them.
Since it’s used for various business purposes, the price of a used Suzuki Ravi 2023 varies based on its condition. Regular car dealers usually don’t keep these trucks because they don’t make much profit from them. Instead, you can find them at official Suzuki dealerships.
In Pakistan, the price of a new Suzuki Ravi 2023 is around 1 million rupees, which is quite reasonable compared to similar models.
Suzuki Ravi Price in Pakistan starting from around 18.6 Lac.
|Price
|18.6 lacs
|Body Type
|Pick Up
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3234 x 1395 x 1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|0 mm
|Displacement
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Horse Power
|37 hp
|Torque
|62 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 L
|Kerb Weight
|650 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Seating Capacity
|2 – Persons
|Top Speed
|120 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/70/R12
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.