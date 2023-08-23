Advertisement
Suzuki Ravi Latest Price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Suzuki Ravi 2023 is a unique pickup truck that can only be found in Pakistan. It’s a popular choice for carrying goods, but its sales recently went down a bit because there are better options available now. Many used Suzuki Ravi 2023 vehicles are available in the market, and they get sold quickly because people want them.

Since it’s used for various business purposes, the price of a used Suzuki Ravi 2023 varies based on its condition. Regular car dealers usually don’t keep these trucks because they don’t make much profit from them. Instead, you can find them at official Suzuki dealerships.

In Pakistan, the price of a new Suzuki Ravi 2023 is around 1 million rupees, which is quite reasonable compared to similar models.

Suzuki Ravi Latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Ravi Price in Pakistan starting from around 18.6 Lac.

Suzuki Ravi Features

Price18.6 lacs
Body TypePick Up
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3234 x 1395 x 1650 mm
Ground Clearance0 mm
Displacement796 cc
TransmissionManual
Horse Power37 hp
Torque62 Nm
Boot Space0 L
Kerb Weight650 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 L
Seating Capacity2 – Persons
Top Speed120 KM/H
Tyre Size145/70/R12

