Edition: English
Edition: English

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Swift, a dynamic and stylish hatchback, has established itself as a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts. Known for its sleek design and impressive performance, the Suzuki Swift continues to capture attention with its blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Design and exterior

The Suzuki Swift boasts a contemporary and sporty design that sets it apart on the road. Its exterior showcases bold lines and aerodynamic contours, contributing to both its visual appeal and efficient performance. The Swift’s compact size makes it ideal for city driving, while its standout exterior design ensures that it turns heads wherever it goes.

Interior comfort and convenience

Inside the Swift, occupants are treated to a thoughtfully designed interior that emphasizes comfort and convenience. The cabin is designed to provide an enjoyable driving experience, with intuitive controls and ample space for both drivers and passengers. The Swift’s interior layout seamlessly blends functionality with a touch of elegance, creating a welcoming ambiance.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Swift boasts a responsive engine that delivers a spirited driving experience. The Swift’s engine is engineered to provide a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for urban commutes and longer journeys alike. Its nimble handling and agile maneuverability contribute to its reputation as a versatile hatchback.

Safety and technology

Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety in the Swift, equipping it with modern safety features to protect occupants. These may include dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and more. In addition, the Swift often offers modern technology features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for both daily commuting and longer trips. Its efficient engine and lightweight construction contribute to reduced fuel consumption, helping drivers save on fuel costs.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key features

Price42.6 – 49.6 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance160 – 180 mm
Displacement1200 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power82 hp
Torque113 Nm
Boot Space265 L
Kerb Weight855 – 895 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/16
