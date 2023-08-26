Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement

Suzuki Swift, a name synonymous with dynamic performance and modern design, has stirred excitement among Pakistani consumers with the unveiling of its latest price and specifications. As a popular choice in the hatchback segment, the Suzuki Swift continues to capture the hearts of those who seek a blend of style, efficiency, and driving pleasure.

Competitive Pricing for an Iconic Hatchback

Suzuki‘s commitment to offering vehicles that align with the needs of the Pakistani market is evident in the price of the Suzuki Swift. With a starting price of [insert price], the Swift remains an appealing option for individuals and families looking for a stylish and efficient hatchback that doesn’t compromise on performance.

A Look at the Specifications

Beyond its competitive price, the Suzuki Swift boasts a range of specifications that contribute to its enduring popularity. Here are some of the standout features:

Advertisement

Sporty Performance

The Swift is designed to offer a lively driving experience with its agile handling and responsive engine, making it an enjoyable companion on both city streets and open highways.

Modern Design

A hallmark of the Swift’s appeal is its modern and sleek design, characterized by dynamic lines and attention to detail that reflect Suzuki’s dedication to aesthetics.

Efficient Engine

Under the hood, the Swift houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, allowing drivers to enjoy spirited drives without compromising on efficiency.

Advertisement

Advanced Technology

Inside the cabin, the Swift features advanced technology, including infotainment systems, connectivity options, and safety features that enhance the overall driving experience.

Spacious Interior

Despite its compact dimensions, the Swift’s interior is thoughtfully designed to offer comfort and versatility for both drivers and passengers.

Also Read

Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Suzuki Alto, a name synonymous with affordability and practicality, continues to...

A Hatchback for Every Lifestyle

Advertisement

The introduction of the Suzuki Swift at its latest price point and specifications caters to a wide spectrum of consumers with varying preferences. Whether as a daily commuter, a family car, or an adventure companion, the Swift is poised to meet diverse needs and lifestyles.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift 6L Manual
PKR 4,256,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Price42.6 – 49.6 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance160 – 180 mm
Displacement1200 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power82 hp
Torque113 Nm
Boot Space265 L
Kerb Weight855 – 895 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/16

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story