Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – August 2023

Suzuki Swift, a name synonymous with dynamic performance and modern design, has stirred excitement among Pakistani consumers with the unveiling of its latest price and specifications. As a popular choice in the hatchback segment, the Suzuki Swift continues to capture the hearts of those who seek a blend of style, efficiency, and driving pleasure.

Competitive Pricing for an Iconic Hatchback

Suzuki‘s commitment to offering vehicles that align with the needs of the Pakistani market is evident in the price of the Suzuki Swift. With a starting price of [insert price], the Swift remains an appealing option for individuals and families looking for a stylish and efficient hatchback that doesn’t compromise on performance.

A Look at the Specifications

Beyond its competitive price, the Suzuki Swift boasts a range of specifications that contribute to its enduring popularity. Here are some of the standout features:

Sporty Performance

The Swift is designed to offer a lively driving experience with its agile handling and responsive engine, making it an enjoyable companion on both city streets and open highways.

Modern Design

A hallmark of the Swift’s appeal is its modern and sleek design, characterized by dynamic lines and attention to detail that reflect Suzuki’s dedication to aesthetics.

Efficient Engine

Under the hood, the Swift houses an efficient engine that strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, allowing drivers to enjoy spirited drives without compromising on efficiency.

Advanced Technology

Inside the cabin, the Swift features advanced technology, including infotainment systems, connectivity options, and safety features that enhance the overall driving experience.

Spacious Interior

Despite its compact dimensions, the Swift’s interior is thoughtfully designed to offer comfort and versatility for both drivers and passengers.

A Hatchback for Every Lifestyle

The introduction of the Suzuki Swift at its latest price point and specifications caters to a wide spectrum of consumers with varying preferences. Whether as a daily commuter, a family car, or an adventure companion, the Swift is poised to meet diverse needs and lifestyles.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift 6L Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Price 42.6 – 49.6 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16

