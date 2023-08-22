Advertisement
Edition: English
Suzuki swift Price in Pakistan 2023 and features – August 2023

Articles
The captivating Suzuki Swift 2023 stands as a subcompact marvel created by the esteemed Japanese automaker, Suzuki. Its debut took place back in September 2004, gracing the stage at the Paris Motor Show. The inaugural generation of the Swift was globally unveiled in 2005, boasting a spirited identity within the subcompact category. It instantly won the hearts of people across the globe, surpassing projected sales by twofold.

In 2009, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited introduced the Swift to Pakistan. It was equipped with a spirited 1.3-liter M13A petrol engine and offered a choice between a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission. However, the Swift’s journey in Pakistan came to an end in 2021.

In 2010, the second generation of the Suzuki Swift arrived in Pakistan. This version had a longer wheelbase and a design with smoother lines. In 2013, it received a refreshing update that included changes to the front bumper, stylish L-shaped LED daytime running lights, new 16-inch wheels, an LED high-level brake lamp, and updated seat fabric.

In 2017, Suzuki unveiled the third-generation Swift in Pakistan. This 5-door hatchback had a lighter frame and improved aesthetics. It also incorporated Suzuki’s mild hybrid technology, featuring an integrated starter generator, lane departure warning, and high beam assist. In 2020, a facelift brought a new radiator grille, attractive alloy wheels, and a dual-tone color option.

Then, on February 24, 2022, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift was launched in Pakistan. This version is available in three different trims: GL, GL (CVT), and GLX (CVT). It stands as a testament to the ongoing evolution and innovation that define the beloved Suzuki Swift.

Suzuki swift Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan starting from around 42 lack.

Suzuki swift Features

Price46.7 – 51.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance160 – 180 mm
Displacement1200 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power82 hp
Torque113 Nm
Boot Space265 L
Kerb Weight855 – 895 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/16

