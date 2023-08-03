Suzuki Wagon R Price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

The Suzuki Wagon R 2023 is a hatchback car manufactured in Pakistan by Pak Suzuki Motors. It is locally assembled and shares similarities with the Indian and Indonesian versions of the Wagon R. In Pakistan.

The vehicle is named the Pak Suzuki Wagon R and boasts added amenities like an upgraded air conditioning system, a 2-DIN integrated 9-inch LCD choice, defoggers, and a boot parcel tray.

Pak Suzuki imports the Wagon R in the form of a knock-down kit from Indonesia and subsequently assembles it within Pakistan. The vehicle was initially launched in April 2014, featuring three trim levels: VX, VXR, and VXL. However, the VX variant was taken off the market in 2016. In January 2020, the VXL trim underwent an upgrade that incorporated AGS automated-manual transmission and the option of a driver-side airbag.

Suzuki Wagon R Latest Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the base VXR variant of the Suzuki Wagon R 2023 is available at a price of PKR 3,214,000, while the top-of-the-line AGS variant is priced at PKR 3,741,000. These prices do not include any additional charges and are based on ex-factory rates.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXR 998 cc, Manual, Petrol Power Steering, Immobilizer, Air Conditioner, Cup Holders, Front Speakers, USB and Auxiliary Cable, AM/FM Radio PKR 3,214,000

Suzuki Wagon R VXL 998 cc, Manual, Petrol Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer

PKR 3,412,000 Suzuki Wagon R AGS 998 cc, Automatic, Petrol 1 Airbag, ABS, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks PKR 3,741,000



Suzuki Wagon R Exterior

The new Suzuki Wagon R 1st Generation boasts a boxy exterior design that stays true to Suzuki’s familiar style. At the front, it features a trapezium grille adorned with chrome accents and large trapezium-shaped side-swept Halogen multi-reflector headlights. The design is further accentuated by a trapezium air intake and dual circular fog lights.

On the rear, the car sports a standard hatchback design with vertically stacked rectangular taillights. A purposeful roof spoiler enhances the rearview mirror, and the tailgate can be conveniently opened using either a key or a remote.

Regardless of the variant, all Suzuki Wagon R models share the same exterior styling. The overall design language of the 1st Generation Wagon R is modest and reminiscent of typical Japanese hatchbacks in its category.

Suzuki Wagon R Interior

In terms of its interior, the Suzuki Wagon R offers different upholstery options depending on the variant. The VXR model comes with beige seat upholstery fabric, while the VXL variant features black upholstery. The power steering wheel, found in both variants, is three-spoke and covered in urethane material, with a silver-colored garnish in the VXL model. The car is equipped with a manual air conditioner, heater, air induction change control, and ventilation mode control.

Standard interior features include a front cabin light, sun visors for the driver and passenger, assist grips, cup and bottle holders, and storage pockets. For added security, the Wagon R includes keyless entry with an immobilizer, as well as a light-off and key reminder alarm.

The VXL variant comes with additional features such as power windows, central door locking, security alarm, remote control door locks, turn-over type outside door mirrors, an under-seat tray, and a tachometer. Both variants share a 2-speaker stereo audio system with CD, AUX, and USB inputs as standard. Additionally, they come with a front window defroster, side demister, and rear window demister.